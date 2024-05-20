Swimming in open water (lakes, rivers, ponds and the ocean) is harder than in a pool. People tire faster and get into trouble more quickly. A person can go underwater in a murky lake, making them very hard to find, or be swept away in currents.
Swim in a lifeguarded area, especially if you are not a strong swimmer.
Be cautious of sudden drop-offs in lakes and rivers. People who can't swim or aren't strong swimmers have slipped into deeper water and drowned.
Stay sober when on or in the water. Alcohol and other drugs increase the effects of weather, temperature and wave action.
For more information, please visit: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Sports-and-Recreation/Water-Safety.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 15:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|924531
|VIRIN:
|230523-A-XQ873-9513
|PIN:
|245216-S
|Filename:
|DOD_110325117
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Swimming - Avoid Reaper-cussions, by Angela Grice and JE Snowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
0918 Water Safety/Survival Instructor
LEAVE A COMMENT