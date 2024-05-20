Swimming - Avoid Reaper-cussions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Swimming in open water (lakes, rivers, ponds and the ocean) is harder than in a pool. People tire faster and get into trouble more quickly. A person can go underwater in a murky lake, making them very hard to find, or be swept away in currents.



Swim in a lifeguarded area, especially if you are not a strong swimmer.



Be cautious of sudden drop-offs in lakes and rivers. People who can't swim or aren't strong swimmers have slipped into deeper water and drowned.



Stay sober when on or in the water. Alcohol and other drugs increase the effects of weather, temperature and wave action.



For more information, please visit: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Sports-and-Recreation/Water-Safety.