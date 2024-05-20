Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swimming - Avoid Reaper-cussions

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Video by Angela Grice and JE Snowden

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    Swimming in open water (lakes, rivers, ponds and the ocean) is harder than in a pool. People tire faster and get into trouble more quickly. A person can go underwater in a murky lake, making them very hard to find, or be swept away in currents.

    Swim in a lifeguarded area, especially if you are not a strong swimmer.

    Be cautious of sudden drop-offs in lakes and rivers. People who can't swim or aren't strong swimmers have slipped into deeper water and drowned.

    Stay sober when on or in the water. Alcohol and other drugs increase the effects of weather, temperature and wave action.

    For more information, please visit: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Sports-and-Recreation/Water-Safety.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 15:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 924531
    VIRIN: 230523-A-XQ873-9513
    PIN: 245216-S
    Filename: DOD_110325117
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: US

