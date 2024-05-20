Coast Guard Auxiliary 9th Division National Safe Boating Week

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 9th Division Padde-craft Qualifier Donna L. Hornsby discuss's safe boating during National Safe Boating Week at Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach, Florida, May 17, 2024. Hornsby was participating in the Station Fort Myers Beach open house. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924530
|VIRIN:
|240517-G-CX249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110325115
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
