    Coast Guard Auxiliary 9th Division National Safe Boating Week

    FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 9th Division Padde-craft Qualifier Donna L. Hornsby discuss's safe boating during National Safe Boating Week at Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach, Florida, May 17, 2024. Hornsby was participating in the Station Fort Myers Beach open house. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924530
    VIRIN: 240517-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110325115
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT MYERS, FL, US

    SAR
    USCG
    NSBW

