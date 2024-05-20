Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Privately owned Weapons - Avoid Reaper-cussions

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Video by Angela Grice and JE Snowden

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    Firearms are designed to be lethal and handling them in an unsafe manner is never a wise choice. Whether you use a weapon for hunting, target shooting or personal defense, your weapons handling experiences will be far more enjoyable if you protect yourself, your family members, your friends and fellow Soldiers by handling your weapon in a responsible manner.

    NEVER mix alcohol and weapons.

    ALWAYS THINK weapons safety:

    T - Treat every weapon as if it is loaded.
    H - Handle every weapon with care.
    I - Identify the target before you fire.
    N - Never point the muzzle at anything you don’t intend to shoot.
    K - Keep the weapon on safe and your finger off the trigger until you intend to fire.


    For more information, please visit: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Privately-Owned-Weapons

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 15:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 924528
    VIRIN: 230523-A-XQ873-2206
    PIN: 245216-S
    Filename: DOD_110325071
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Privately owned Weapons - Avoid Reaper-cussions, by Angela Grice and JE Snowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

