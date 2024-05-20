Privately owned Weapons - Avoid Reaper-cussions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Firearms are designed to be lethal and handling them in an unsafe manner is never a wise choice. Whether you use a weapon for hunting, target shooting or personal defense, your weapons handling experiences will be far more enjoyable if you protect yourself, your family members, your friends and fellow Soldiers by handling your weapon in a responsible manner.



NEVER mix alcohol and weapons.



ALWAYS THINK weapons safety:



T - Treat every weapon as if it is loaded.

H - Handle every weapon with care.

I - Identify the target before you fire.

N - Never point the muzzle at anything you don’t intend to shoot.

K - Keep the weapon on safe and your finger off the trigger until you intend to fire.





For more information, please visit: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Privately-Owned-Weapons