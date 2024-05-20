Pedestrian Safety - Avoid Reaper-cussions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



If you are involved in a roadside emergency do not let your focus or frustration distract you from the serious dangers posed by other drivers on the road. Follow these tips to remain as safe as possible:



Emergency equipment – Ensure the emergency equipment you carry in your vehicle includes warning triangles and a reflective vest along with a first aid kit, extra water and food, and emergency repair supplies including tools, a spare tire, duct tape, jack, jumper cables, heavy-duty rope, gloves, and fix a flat.



Get off the road – When you first discover an issue with your vehicle find a safe spot to pull over as far off the road as possible. The most important thing is to get out of the path of traffic.



Make yourself visible – Turn on your hazard lights and headlights, and once you have pulled over, place reflective emergency triangles to alert oncoming traffic while wearing reflective gear.



Exit the vehicle carefully – Exit the vehicle from the side farthest from the road and stay as far away from traffic as possible. Do not exit the vehicle if not safe to do so – remain inside with your seatbelt on and call 911 for assistance.



Traffic warning triangles – Place a minimum of one warning triangle but preferably three to improve visibility:



- Place the first triangle 10 feet behind your vehicle on the side closest to the road.

- Place a second warning triangle 100 feet directly behind your vehicle.

- Place a third triangle 300 feet behind your vehicle on the side farthest from the road.



Limit your exposure – Know when to call a professional. If the required repair is beyond your capabilities or will expose you to heavy traffic return to your vehicle, buckle up and call for assistance.





For more information, please visit: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Pedestrian