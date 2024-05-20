Motorcycles - Avoid the Reaper-cussions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Riding a motorcycle is pure joy for many, but motorcycling can also be extremely dangerous. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), per vehicle miles traveled in 2022, motorcyclists were about 22 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash and were four times more likely to be injured. Two key factors in preventing injury or death on a motorcycle ride are personal protective equipment (PPE) and obeying speed limits.



Personal Protective Equipment (PPE):



From head to toe, good-quality PPE is an essential part of a motorcycle rider’s gear. Wearing a helmet is an obvious choice to reduce the severity of a head injury, or prevent it altogether, and there is no question that a full-face helmet provides the most protection.



Many Soldiers believe they don’t have to wear a helmet if riding in a “no-helmet” state. This is NOT true. An approved helmet, along with other PPE, is required at all times for all Army military personnel operating or riding on a motorcycle, moped or ATV – on or off duty and on or off an installation.



There is a reason that “Dress for the slide, not the ride” is a common motto among motorcycle riders. If you think the cost of buying PPE is too high, consider the cost of not wearing it!



Speeding:



Increases the stopping distance required if you experience a dangerous situation.



Increases your risk of losing control of the motorcycle.



Increases the potential of a more severe crash leading to more severe injuries.



In addition to the risk of injury or death from speeding, there are other consequences you may face. Depending on the state, a driver caught speeding may have to pay a large fine, be charged with reckless driving, lose or have points assessed on their license, or spend time in jail.





For more information, please visit: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/PMV-2-Motorcycles