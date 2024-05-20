Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLACON/ Language Day BROLL

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood and Airman 1st Class Madison Collier

    17th Training Wing

    The 517th Training Group held a Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention and Language Day at the Presidio of Monterey, May 15-17, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924521
    VIRIN: 240522-F-SA938-3152
    Filename: DOD_110324955
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLACON/ Language Day BROLL, by SrA Ethan Sherwood and A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Cryptologic Language Analyst

