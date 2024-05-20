CLACON/ Language Day BROLL

The 517th Training Group held a Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention and Language Day at the Presidio of Monterey, May 15-17, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924521
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-SA938-3152
|Filename:
|DOD_110324955
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
