Hiking Safety - Avoid Reaper-cussions

Hiking Safety Tips:



Use the buddy system. You and your companions should discuss a few things before you set out, like how strenuous a hike you're all okay with and your general itinerary.



Make an emergency plan. Before heading out, know how you will call or send for help in the unlikely event something bad happens. Remember, you may not have reliable cell service where you are hiking.



Drink and carry plenty of water (a minimum of one quart per person every two hours). Although stream, river and lake water may look clean, it can make you ill.



Wear sturdy, comfortable shoes to help prevent injury.



Don’t walk off-trail. Cutting across switchbacks erodes the hillside and eventually destroys the trail. Plus, walking off-trail increases your chance of suffering an injury or getting lost.



Tell a responsible person back at camp or at home where you are going and when you plan on returning. Ask that person to notify local law enforcement if you do not return on time.



Never feed or touch wildlife. Do not approach or attempt to move sick or injured wildlife. Report any encounters with aggressive, sick or injured animals to a park ranger.





For more information, please visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go/hiking