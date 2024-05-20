Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Shout Out by 2021 Olympian, SSG Phillip Jungman

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    2021 Olympian, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Phillip Jungman, gives his 'Happy Memorial Day' Shout Out. Jungman is a Caldwell, Texas native who is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Shotgun Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 15:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 924517
    VIRIN: 240521-A-ZG886-1773
    Filename: DOD_110324887
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: GA, US
    Hometown: CALDWELL, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Shout Out by 2021 Olympian, SSG Phillip Jungman, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Holiday Season
    Texas
    greeting
    Phillip Jungman
    soldier olympian
    Memorial Day 2024

