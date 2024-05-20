2021 Olympian, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Phillip Jungman, gives his 'Happy Memorial Day' Shout Out. Jungman is a Caldwell, Texas native who is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Shotgun Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 15:06
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|924517
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-ZG886-1773
|Filename:
|DOD_110324887
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|GA, US
|Hometown:
|CALDWELL, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Memorial Day Shout Out by 2021 Olympian, SSG Phillip Jungman, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
