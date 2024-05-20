Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRC, W Best Leader/Best Squad Awards Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Recording of closing ceremony for MRC, W Best Leader/Best Squad Awards Ceremony. Medical Readiness Command, West and the Medical Center of Excellence hosted a joint, week-long competitions at JBSA Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis, where Soldiers also had the chance to qualify for the Expert Field Medical Badge and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. Winners of the Best Leader Competition will go on to compete at Medical Command, and Best of the Best winners will compete at Training and Doctrine Command’s Best Squad Competition and Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 14:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 924513
    VIRIN: 240517-O-NB001-1732
    Filename: DOD_110324871
    Length: 00:32:12
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRC, W Best Leader/Best Squad Awards Ceremony, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDCOEBestoftheBest
    MRCWBestLeader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT