Recording of closing ceremony for MRC, W Best Leader/Best Squad Awards Ceremony. Medical Readiness Command, West and the Medical Center of Excellence hosted a joint, week-long competitions at JBSA Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis, where Soldiers also had the chance to qualify for the Expert Field Medical Badge and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. Winners of the Best Leader Competition will go on to compete at Medical Command, and Best of the Best winners will compete at Training and Doctrine Command’s Best Squad Competition and Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 14:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|924513
|VIRIN:
|240517-O-NB001-1732
|Filename:
|DOD_110324871
|Length:
|00:32:12
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MRC, W Best Leader/Best Squad Awards Ceremony, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
