    2021 Olympian SSG Jungman Go Astros Shout Out

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    2021 Olympian, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Phillip Jungman, gives his 'Go Astros' Shout Out. Jungman is a Caldwell, Texas native who is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Shotgun Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 15:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 924512
    VIRIN: 240521-A-ZG886-7182
    Filename: DOD_110324830
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Hometown: CALDWELL, TX, US

    Sports
    Texas
    Houston Astros
    Phillip Jungman
    soldier olympian
    MLBAstros

