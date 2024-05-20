Grilling Safety - Avoid Reaper-cussions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924510" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Safety Tips for Grilling:



Use gas and charcoal grills outdoors only. Grilling inside any type of enclosed space, such as a tent or even a garage, poses both a fire hazard and escalates the risk of exposing occupants to toxic gases and potential asphyxiation.



Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.



The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.



Keep your grill clean by removing grease and fat buildup. Periodically clean the trays below the grill so the heat source used during cooking won’t ignite the grease and food residue.



Never leave your grill unattended.



Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.



Clean and perform general maintenance on gas grills at least twice a year. Check the regulator, hoses, burner parts, air shutter, and valve section carefully. Always turn off gas at the source (tank or supply line) prior to inspecting parts. Check the owner’s manual for any additional maintenance requirements.



If using a gas cylinder, check the hose for leaks periodically, especially before using it for the first time each year. A light soap and water solution applied to the hose will quickly reveal escaping propane by forming bubbles.



NEVER add charcoal starter fluid when coals or kindling have already been ignited and never use anything other than charcoal starter fluid to get the fire going. Keep charcoal fluid out of the reach of children and away from heat sources.



When you are finished grilling with charcoal, let the coals completely cool before disposing in a metal container.





For more information, please visit: https://www.nfpa.org/education-and-research/home-fire-safety/grilling