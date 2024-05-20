Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Get a job abroad with NAVSUP- Bahrain is for families

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    05.21.2024

    Video by Debbie Dortch 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is great for families. All of our NAVSUP OCONUS locations provide opportunities to travel to new places and to immerse yourself into the local culture.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 13:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924499
    VIRIN: 240521-N-IL028-6606
    Filename: DOD_110324557
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: BH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get a job abroad with NAVSUP- Bahrain is for families, by Debbie Dortch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    families
    Bahrain
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT