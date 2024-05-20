2024 Olympian, Staff Sgt. Rachel Tozier, a Pattonsburg, Missouri native, trains for the upcoming Summer Games in Paris. This Soldier is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Shotgun Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia. Tozier will represent the United States in Women's Trap at the 2024 Olympic Games.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 13:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924498
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-ZG886-6058
|Filename:
|DOD_110324537
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Olympian, SSG Rachel Tozier Training B-Roll 1, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT