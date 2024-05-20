Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Olympian, SSG Rachel Tozier Training B-Roll 1

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    2024 Olympian, Staff Sgt. Rachel Tozier, a Pattonsburg, Missouri native, trains for the upcoming Summer Games in Paris. This Soldier is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Shotgun Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia. Tozier will represent the United States in Women's Trap at the 2024 Olympic Games.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 13:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924498
    VIRIN: 240521-A-ZG886-6058
    Filename: DOD_110324537
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Olympian, SSG Rachel Tozier Training B-Roll 1, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rachel Tozier
    Rachel Tozier, Paris2024, Olympics, 2024 Olympics, trap shooting

