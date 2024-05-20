Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the keynote speech at the 2024 Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Quadrennial Convention.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 13:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|924496
|Filename:
|DOD_110324507
|Length:
|00:25:16
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the Service Employees International Union Convention, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT