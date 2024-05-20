Coast Guard aircrew locates, rescues 2 from disabled vessel off Samana Cay, Bahamas

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoists a man from a disabled adrift vessel near Samana Cay, Bahamas, May 20, 2024. The individual was promptly given electrolytes and water and reported in good health. (U.S. Coast Guard video by courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 13:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924493
|VIRIN:
|240520-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110324436
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|BS
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT