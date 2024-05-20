Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew locates, rescues 2 from disabled vessel off Samana Cay, Bahamas

    BAHAMAS

    05.20.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoists a man from a disabled adrift vessel near Samana Cay, Bahamas, May 20, 2024. The individual was promptly given electrolytes and water and reported in good health. (U.S. Coast Guard video by courtesy asset)

    05.20.2024
    05.21.2024
    B-Roll
    924493
    240520-G-G0107-1001
    DOD_110324436
    00:00:28
    BS

    1
    1

    SAR OPBAT

