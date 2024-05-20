First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition 2024 medical lanes B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924488" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition competitors conduct interviews after the final event on day one of the competition.



The Gen. Omar N. Bradley Competition is an internal competition that First Army Division West hosts annually. The purpose of the Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition (BOC/TC) is to identify Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO), who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. The DW 2024 BOC/TC will be held May 20th through 22nd, 2024 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Washington. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army Best OC/T Competition August 27th through 29th, 2024 in Fort Stewart, Georgia.