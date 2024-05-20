The Million Dollar Scholar, Madison Crowell, Liberty County High School graduate and military child, shares her inspiring story on being accepted to 231 colleges and receiving 14.8 million dollars in scholarships. Madison Crowell wants to send the message that the sky is not the limit so dream big. (U.S Army video by Brian Lunn and Joseph Cooper)
This work, Million Dollar Scholar, by Joseph Cooper and Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
