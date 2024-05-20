Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Million Dollar Scholar

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Joseph Cooper and Bryan Lunn

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The Million Dollar Scholar, Madison Crowell, Liberty County High School graduate and military child, shares her inspiring story on being accepted to 231 colleges and receiving 14.8 million dollars in scholarships. Madison Crowell wants to send the message that the sky is not the limit so dream big. (U.S Army video by Brian Lunn and Joseph Cooper)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 12:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924481
    VIRIN: 240516-A-TI396-8230
    Filename: DOD_110324327
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Fort Stewart
    IMCOM
    HAAF
    Liberty County Highschool

