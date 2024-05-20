video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Million Dollar Scholar, Madison Crowell, Liberty County High School graduate and military child, shares her inspiring story on being accepted to 231 colleges and receiving 14.8 million dollars in scholarships. Madison Crowell wants to send the message that the sky is not the limit so dream big. (U.S Army video by Brian Lunn and Joseph Cooper)