    Beach nourishment efforts begin again as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers place sand for the Indiana Shoreline Protection Project.

    MICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Video by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    USACE replaces sand on the shores of Lake Michigan each year that there is approved funding to help counter erosion on the beach near Mount Baldy at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 12:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924476
    VIRIN: 240508-O-JV047-8356
    Filename: DOD_110324284
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MICHIGAN CITY, IN, US

    TAGS

    Chicago
    USACE
    Indiana
    construction
    beach nourishment

