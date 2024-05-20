USACE replaces sand on the shores of Lake Michigan each year that there is approved funding to help counter erosion on the beach near Mount Baldy at the Indiana Dunes National Park.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 12:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924476
|VIRIN:
|240508-O-JV047-8356
|Filename:
|DOD_110324284
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MICHIGAN CITY, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beach nourishment efforts begin again as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers place sand for the Indiana Shoreline Protection Project., by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
