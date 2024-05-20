Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coastal Coffee Veteran's Highlight

    SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Ennis 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Veteran Brad Mallett discusses how he started Coastal Coffee Roasters in addition to giving advice for other veterans and service members looking to possibly start on their next journey from Summerville, SC, May 13, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Ennis)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 11:39
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:02:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coastal Coffee Veteran's Highlight, by SSgt John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Business
    1CTCS

