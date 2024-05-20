Don't Drink and Drive - Avoid Reaper-cussions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every day, about 37 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 39 minutes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2022, 13,524 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic mishaps. That is 13,524 people that died because of PREVENTABLE mishaps!



When you drive a car or ride a motorcycle, you are multitasking. Your brain, hands, and eyes are all working together to keep you on the road, in your lane, and safe from other drivers. Alcohol consumption slows your reaction time and impairs both your judgment and your vision. If you drive while impaired, you could be involved in a mishap that causes serious injury or death.



Be Responsible and Don’t Drink and Drive:



Plan your safe ride home before you start the party. Choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.



If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home.



If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-hailing service, or a sober friend.



If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.



Always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.



If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement. Your actions could help save someone’s life.



For more information, please visit: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/PMV-4-Cars-Trucks