Cannon Conservation Interview

The 17 of the cannon found during dredging of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project were transported to Texas A&M Conservation Research Lab in January 2023 for restoration. Since that time the lab has been working to bring the cannon back to as close to their original form as possible.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 10:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|924454
|VIRIN:
|240415-A-HT663-4993
|Filename:
|DOD_110323934
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
