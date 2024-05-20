Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cannon Conservation Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Video by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    The 17 of the cannon found during dredging of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project were transported to Texas A&M Conservation Research Lab in January 2023 for restoration. Since that time the lab has been working to bring the cannon back to as close to their original form as possible.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 10:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 924454
    VIRIN: 240415-A-HT663-4993
    Filename: DOD_110323934
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannon Conservation Interview, by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT