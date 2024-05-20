240517-N-BK917-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2024) USS carney (DDG 64) transits from Yorktown, Virginia to Mayport. Florida after returning stateside from a nearly 8-month deployment, May 17, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Shorter)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 10:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924451
|VIRIN:
|240517-N-BK917-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110323878
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) Transits from Yorktown to Mayport, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Transit
USS Carney (DDG 64)
Atlantic Ocean
Destroyer (DDG)
