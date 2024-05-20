Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney (DDG 64) Transits from Yorktown to Mayport

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    240517-N-BK917-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2024) USS carney (DDG 64) transits from Yorktown, Virginia to Mayport. Florida after returning stateside from a nearly 8-month deployment, May 17, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Shorter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 10:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924451
    VIRIN: 240517-N-BK917-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110323878
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) Transits from Yorktown to Mayport, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Transit

    USS Carney (DDG 64)

    Atlantic Ocean

    Destroyer (DDG)

    TAGS

    USS Carney (DDG 64)
    US Fleet Forces Command
    Commander
    Naval Surface Force Atlantic

