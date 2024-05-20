Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS 24-D May 2024

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jessica Roeder 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S Air Force members graduated from Airman Leadership School class 24-D at the Powell Event Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, May 17, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)

