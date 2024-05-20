Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCAP in Sogakope during Flintlock

    GHANA

    05.19.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer John Pearl 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Ghanaian citizens are evaluated and treated at a Medical Civic Action Program hosted by the Ghana Armed Forces and the U.S. Army 91st Civil Affairs Battalion (Special Operations) (Airborne) during Flintlock 24 at Sogakope, Ghana, May 18-19, 2024. U.S. forces regularly engage in MEDCAPs to work alongside African partners and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security within the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 08:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924431
    VIRIN: 240519-N-YS140-1092
    Filename: DOD_110323573
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: GH

