Ghanaian citizens are evaluated and treated at a Medical Civic Action Program hosted by the Ghana Armed Forces and the U.S. Army 91st Civil Affairs Battalion (Special Operations) (Airborne) during Flintlock 24 at Sogakope, Ghana, May 18-19, 2024. U.S. forces regularly engage in MEDCAPs to work alongside African partners and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security within the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 08:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924431
|VIRIN:
|240519-N-YS140-1092
|Filename:
|DOD_110323573
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MEDCAP in Sogakope during Flintlock, by CPO John Pearl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT