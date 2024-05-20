MEDCAP in Sogakope during Flintlock

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ghanaian citizens are evaluated and treated at a Medical Civic Action Program hosted by the Ghana Armed Forces and the U.S. Army 91st Civil Affairs Battalion (Special Operations) (Airborne) during Flintlock 24 at Sogakope, Ghana, May 18-19, 2024. U.S. forces regularly engage in MEDCAPs to work alongside African partners and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security within the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)