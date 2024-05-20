Sgt. Eric Kappel, a military working dog handler assigned to 131st Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment - Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducted helicopter desensitization training with their dogs with 1-214th General Support Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade on 15 May, 2024 on Grafenwöhr Army Airfield, USAG Bavaria, Germany. This training is crucial to help the dogs to stay calm and focused on the mission in combat environments.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 07:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924427
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-PT551-7838
|Filename:
|DOD_110323523
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dogs Meet Helicopters!, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
