    Dogs Meet Helicopters!

    GRAFENWOHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. Eric Kappel, a military working dog handler assigned to 131st Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment - Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducted helicopter desensitization training with their dogs with 1-214th General Support Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade on 15 May, 2024 on Grafenwöhr Army Airfield, USAG Bavaria, Germany. This training is crucial to help the dogs to stay calm and focused on the mission in combat environments.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 07:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924427
    VIRIN: 240515-A-PT551-7838
    Filename: DOD_110323523
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogs Meet Helicopters!, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #StrongerTogether #EverVigilant

