Dogs Meet Helicopters!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924427" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Eric Kappel, a military working dog handler assigned to 131st Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment - Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducted helicopter desensitization training with their dogs with 1-214th General Support Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade on 15 May, 2024 on Grafenwöhr Army Airfield, USAG Bavaria, Germany. This training is crucial to help the dogs to stay calm and focused on the mission in combat environments.