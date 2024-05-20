Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Astral Knight 24 Key Concepts

    POWIDZ AIR BASE, POLAND

    05.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    A short social media video for Astral Knight 24. The footage was taken between May 10 - 17, at Powidz Air Base, Poland. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24
    Astral Knight 24

