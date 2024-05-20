Astral Knight 24 Departures

B-Roll of the 495th Fighter Squadron departing Astral Knight 24 at Powidz Air Base, Poland May 17, 2024. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 07:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924423
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-EJ253-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110323506
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|POWIDZ AIR BASE, PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
