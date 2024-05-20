Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Allied Strength Across Waters: Wet Gap Crossing with NATO Forces

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DRAWSKO COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, POLAND

    05.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    An Improved Ribbon Bridge and raft system is utilized to cross the Drawa River during DEFENDER 24 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 16, 2024. The Improved Ribbon Bridge allows NATO allies to move and maneuver armored vehicles across water obstacles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 06:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924417
    VIRIN: 240517-A-GG601-1001
    Filename: DOD_110323410
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: DRAWSKO COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Strength Across Waters: Wet Gap Crossing with NATO Forces, by SSG Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT