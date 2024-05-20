Tech. Sgt. Ernesto Arguelles, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen dorm leader (ADL), explains their DormsNet application at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 13, 2024. The DormsNet app is a mobile application designed to assist military personnel, particularly those living in the dormitory or barracks, with managing various aspects of their housing accommodations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 02:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924406
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-JP321-1756
|Filename:
|DOD_110323130
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DormsNet makes waves at Aviano Air Base, by SSgt Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT