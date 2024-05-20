Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DormsNet makes waves at Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Tech. Sgt. Ernesto Arguelles, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen dorm leader (ADL), explains their DormsNet application at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 13, 2024. The DormsNet app is a mobile application designed to assist military personnel, particularly those living in the dormitory or barracks, with managing various aspects of their housing accommodations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 02:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924406
    VIRIN: 240513-F-JP321-1756
    Filename: DOD_110323130
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

