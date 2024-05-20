U.S. Army service members, assigned to Task Force Reaper, U.K. Army service members, assigned to 2nd Battalion, The Royal Gurkha Rifles, and Italian Armed Forces service members learn, handle and practice working with different types of explosives during the 11th iteration of Eager Lion. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Tyler Becker)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 03:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924404
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-OO172-4880
|Filename:
|DOD_110323089
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Eager Lion 2024 Demolition Practice B-roll, by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
