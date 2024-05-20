Eager Lion 2024 Mortar Range B-roll

U.S. Army Task Force Reaper and U.K. Army The Royal Gurkha Rifles work together firing the M121 120 mm mortar system during the 11th iteration of Eager Lion at Training Area 5, Jordan, May 15, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Tyler Becker)
|05.15.2024
|05.21.2024 03:01
|B-Roll
|924403
|240515-A-OO172-4607
|DOD_110323083
|00:01:24
|JO
|5
|5
