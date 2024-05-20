First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition 2024 medical lanes B-roll

The Gen. Omar N. Bradley Competition is an internal competition that the First Army Division West hosts annually. The purpose of the Best Observer Coach/ Trainer Competition (BOC/TC) is to identify Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO), who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. The DW 2024 BOC/TC will be held May 20th through 22nd, 2024 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Washington. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army Best OC/T Competition August 27th through 29th, 2024 in Fort Stewart, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 23:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924396
|VIRIN:
|240520-A-ZT447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110322898
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
