Coffee Connection Event at the USO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924386" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The USO hosted a coffee connection at USO Sasebo Nimitz on May 10th. Events like this are held to strengthen the bonds between SOFA members in the Sasebo community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)