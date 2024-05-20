Coffee Connection Event at the USO

The USO hosted a coffee connection at USO Sasebo Nimitz on May 10th. Events like this are held to strengthen the bonds between SOFA members in the Sasebo community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
