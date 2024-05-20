Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Demo Range | 3d Marine Division

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.30.2024

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Holland 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines build a platform during a bridge construction and demolition range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 30, 2024. Construction and demolition ranges allow Marine Corps Engineers to develop skills critical to enabling friendly force maneuverability by overcoming or destroying obstacles. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 03:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924384
    VIRIN: 240501-M-RV180-1001
    PIN: 7633
    Filename: DOD_110322700
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Demo Range | 3d Marine Division, by Cpl Stephen Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Engineers
    4th Marines
    Demolitions
    3D MARDIV
    Bridging

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT