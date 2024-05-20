Demo Range | 3d Marine Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924384" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines build a platform during a bridge construction and demolition range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 30, 2024. Construction and demolition ranges allow Marine Corps Engineers to develop skills critical to enabling friendly force maneuverability by overcoming or destroying obstacles. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)