M/V DALI Refloat and Transit

The M/V DALI is safely refloated and transited to a local marine terminal, in order to remove the remaining bridge wreckage from the Federal Channel and restore commercial vessel traffic, May 20, 2024, during the Key Bridge Response 2024.
The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, safely restore the maritime transportation system and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 19:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924382
|VIRIN:
|240520-A-ZT698-5031
|Filename:
|DOD_110322634
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
