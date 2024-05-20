Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M/V DALI Refloat and Transit

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    The M/V DALI is safely refloated and transited to a local marine terminal, in order to remove the remaining bridge wreckage from the Federal Channel and restore commercial vessel traffic, May 20, 2024, during the Key Bridge Response 2024.

    The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, safely restore the maritime transportation system and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 19:43
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US

    This work, M/V DALI Refloat and Transit, by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024, USACE, Baltimore

