M/V DALI Refloat and Transit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924382" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The M/V DALI is safely refloated and transited to a local marine terminal, in order to remove the remaining bridge wreckage from the Federal Channel and restore commercial vessel traffic, May 20, 2024, during the Key Bridge Response 2024.



The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, safely restore the maritime transportation system and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)