Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Team 7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ebony Washington 

    First Army Division West

    Capt. Daniel Maricle and Staff Sgt. Christopher Herod make up Team 7 for the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach Trainer Competition. Both Soldiers are assigned 189th Infantry Brigade in Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

    The Gen. Omar N. Bradley Competition is an internal competition that First Army Division West hosts annually. The purpose of the Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition (BOC/TC) is to identify Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO), who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. The DW 2024 BOC/TC will be held May 20th through 22nd, 2024 at Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM), Washington. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army Best OC/T Competition August 27th through 29th, 2024 in Fort Stewart, GA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 18:10
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 924371
    VIRIN: 240519-A-TW052-3878
    Filename: DOD_110322458
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Team 7, by SGT Ebony Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first army division west
    Special Events
    Best OC/T Competition
    Best OC/T 2024
    First Army DIVWEST
    1ADWBestOCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT