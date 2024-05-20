Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Team 2

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    First Army Division West

    Staff Sgt. Joel Glewen and Maj. Danny Nelson make up Team 2 for the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach Trainer Competition. Both Soldiers are assigned 120th Infantry Brigade in Fort Cavazos, Texas.

    The Gen. Omar N. Bradley Competition is an internal competition that First Army Division West hosts annually. The purpose of the Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition (BOC/TC) is to identify Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO), who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. The DW 2024 BOC/TC will be held May 20th through 22nd, 2024 at Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM), Washington. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army Best OC/T Competition August 27th through 29th, 2024 in Fort Stewart, GA.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 18:09
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US

    This work, First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Team 2, by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

