video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924362" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today is Bike to Work Day!



Cycling is great exercise but it's important to remember proper technique when participating in physical activity. Review the tips in this video from your WHASC Physical Therapist to prevent injuries while biking.



Whether cycling to work, biking for exercise, and/or fun with your family, stay safe and hydrated! Get out there and start moving!



(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)