Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bike to Work Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing

    Today is Bike to Work Day!

    Cycling is great exercise but it's important to remember proper technique when participating in physical activity. Review the tips in this video from your WHASC Physical Therapist to prevent injuries while biking.

    Whether cycling to work, biking for exercise, and/or fun with your family, stay safe and hydrated! Get out there and start moving!

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 17:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 924362
    VIRIN: 240520-F-JG587-1001
    Filename: DOD_110322401
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bike to Work Day, by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    cycling
    Physical Therapy
    exercise
    hydrate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT