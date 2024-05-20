2nd Lt. Alexander Zacharias with the Army Reserve's 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company discusses his company's team competition in the 2024 Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., in an interview on May 14, 2024, at Logistical Staging Area Freedom on Fort McCoy's South Post where the competition was held. According to the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps, the Philip A. Connelly Program is "the personification of food service excellence executed by culinary specialists resulting in the presentation of extremely gratifying dining experiences across all Army food service platforms in garrison and field environments." Program objectives include improving the professionalism of food service personnel, thus providing the best quality food service to supported diners and providing recognition for excellence in the preparation and serving of food in Army dining facilities and field kitchen operations. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 18:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|924358
|VIRIN:
|240514-A-CV950-8880
|Filename:
|DOD_110322371
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview with 2nd Lt. Alexander Zacharias, 238th Quartermaster (Field Feeding) Company, on 2024 Philip A. Connelly Competition at Fort McCoy, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT