Key Bridge Response Unified Command Moves M/V DALI

Salvors working with the Key Bridge Response Unified Command refloated and moved the M/V DALI in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 20, 2024. The Unified Command continues to clear the remaining wreckage from the Fort McHenry Federal Channel. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Thomas I. Deaton)