    Key Bridge Response Unified Command Moves M/V DALI

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Salvors working with the Key Bridge Response Unified Command refloated and moved the M/V DALI in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 20, 2024. The Unified Command continues to clear the remaining wreckage from the Fort McHenry Federal Channel. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Thomas I. Deaton)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924357
    VIRIN: 240520-A-WK509-1102
    Filename: DOD_110322311
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Bridge Response Unified Command Moves M/V DALI, by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Baltimore
    Key Bridge Response 2024

