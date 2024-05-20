Salvors working with the Key Bridge Response Unified Command refloated and moved the M/V DALI in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 20, 2024. The Unified Command continues to clear the remaining wreckage from the Fort McHenry Federal Channel. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Thomas I. Deaton)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924357
|VIRIN:
|240520-A-WK509-1102
|Filename:
|DOD_110322311
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Key Bridge Response Unified Command Moves M/V DALI, by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT