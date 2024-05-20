Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Educators' Workshop Day 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker 

    9th Marine Corps District

    Educators from Recruiting Stations Chicago, Kansas City, and St Louis experience the week-long Educators' Workshop (EWS) from aboard various Marine Corps Bases such as Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, 22-26 April, 2024. EWS is designed to inform high school/college educators, community leaders, and communication professionals about the commitment and benefits of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924355
    VIRIN: 240426-M-IK792-1003
    Filename: DOD_110322238
    Length: 00:16:42
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educators' Workshop Day 3, by LCpl Reine Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    boot camp
    Marines
    Educators' Workshops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT