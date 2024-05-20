Educators' Workshop Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Educators from Recruiting Stations Chicago, Kansas City, and St Louis experience the week-long Educators' Workshop (EWS) from aboard various Marine Corps Bases such as Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, 22-26 April, 2024. EWS is designed to inform high school/college educators, community leaders, and communication professionals about the commitment and benefits of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)