17th Annual Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon Mounted Color Guard B-Roll

The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard performs during the opening ceremony for the 17th annual Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg Virginia, May 19, 2024. The Mounted Color Guard hasn't performed on the East Coast for over a decade until this years historic half. The historic half is a 13.1 mile race that generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases the advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps warrior ethos. (Marine Corps video by Sgt. Miranda Dekorte)
