    17th Annual Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon Mounted Color Guard B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard performs during the opening ceremony for the 17th annual Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg Virginia, May 19, 2024. The Mounted Color Guard hasn't performed on the East Coast for over a decade until this years historic half. The historic half is a 13.1 mile race that generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases the advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps warrior ethos. (Marine Corps video by Sgt. Miranda Dekorte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 16:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924352
    VIRIN: 240519-M-VQ608-1001
    Filename: DOD_110322197
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Color Guard
    Fredericksburg
    Marine Corps
    Mounted Color Guard
    Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half

