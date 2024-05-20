Illinois Army National Guard Educators Summit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924351" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion held the 2024 Educators Summit on May 17 at the North Riverside Armory in Chicago, Illinois. The goal of the event is to bring educators together with the Illinois

Army National Guard to inform them of the programs and opportunities the ILARNG can provide their students in schools throughout the state.