    Illinois Army National Guard Educators Summit

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Adams 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion held the 2024 Educators Summit on May 17 at the North Riverside Armory in Chicago, Illinois. The goal of the event is to bring educators together with the Illinois
    Army National Guard to inform them of the programs and opportunities the ILARNG can provide their students in schools throughout the state.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 16:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924351
    VIRIN: 240517-A-FI215-1094
    Filename: DOD_110322193
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US

    This work, Illinois Army National Guard Educators Summit, by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

