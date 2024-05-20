Marine Minute: 18-24 (AFN Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coastguardsmen attend Fleet Week Miami 2024 in Miami, May 5th to May 12th, 2024. Fleet Weeks are a tradition of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, where major U.S. cities host Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen for one week of community-wide events. (U.S. Marine Corps Video By Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich)