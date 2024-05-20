Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: 18-24 (AFN Version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coastguardsmen attend Fleet Week Miami 2024 in Miami, May 5th to May 12th, 2024. Fleet Weeks are a tradition of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, where major U.S. cities host Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen for one week of community-wide events. (U.S. Marine Corps Video By Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 16:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924350
    VIRIN: 240514-M-BL153-2015
    Filename: DOD_110322191
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 18-24 (AFN Version), by LCpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BlueAngels
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    FleetWeekMiami
    MCASAirShow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT