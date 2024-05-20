U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coastguardsmen attend Fleet Week Miami 2024 in Miami, May 5th to May 12th, 2024. Fleet Weeks are a tradition of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, where major U.S. cities host Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen for one week of community-wide events. (U.S. Marine Corps Video By Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 16:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924350
|VIRIN:
|240514-M-BL153-2015
|Filename:
|DOD_110322191
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: 18-24 (AFN Version), by LCpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
