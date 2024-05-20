2024 Historic Half Hospital Hill B-Roll

Participates run during the 17th annual Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 19, 2024. The historic half is a 13.1-mile race that generates community involvement, fosters goodwill, and increases advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps' warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Pfc. Erick Reyes)
|05.19.2024
|05.20.2024 14:38
|B-Roll
|924339
|240519-M-ER001-1002
|DOD_110321838
|00:06:07
|FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
|0
|0
