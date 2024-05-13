Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin, Brown Hold Ukraine Press Conference

    05.20.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., brief the news media following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 13:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 924325
    Filename: DOD_110321548
    Length: 00:32:25
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
