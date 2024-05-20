Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 54-year-old man 10 miles East of Tybee Island, Georgia

    TYBEE ISLAND, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew medevacs a 54-year-old man from a motor vessel 10 miles East of Tybee Island, Georgia, May 19, 2024. The man, who was reportedly experiencing a severe laceration to his leg, was safely transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924315
    VIRIN: 240520-G-G0107-1162
    Filename: DOD_110321347
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: TYBEE ISLAND, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    Georgia
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Tybee Island
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah

