Coast Guard medevacs 54-year-old man 10 miles East of Tybee Island, Georgia

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew medevacs a 54-year-old man from a motor vessel 10 miles East of Tybee Island, Georgia, May 19, 2024. The man, who was reportedly experiencing a severe laceration to his leg, was safely transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 12:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924315
|VIRIN:
|240520-G-G0107-1162
|Filename:
|DOD_110321347
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|TYBEE ISLAND, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
