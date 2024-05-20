Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to maneuver the wall-mounted ophthalmology microscope

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing

    Senior Airman Rosalina Young, 59th Surgical Operations Squadron ophthalmic technician, demonstrates how to properly move a large ophthalmology microscope in Operation Room 3 of the Same Day Surgery Clinic at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 6, 2024. Properly maneuvering the microscope will help prevent damage to property and avoid disruptions in surgeries and patient care. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    TAGS

    operation
    safety
    surgery
    microscope
    patient care

