How to maneuver the wall-mounted ophthalmology microscope

Senior Airman Rosalina Young, 59th Surgical Operations Squadron ophthalmic technician, demonstrates how to properly move a large ophthalmology microscope in Operation Room 3 of the Same Day Surgery Clinic at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 6, 2024. Properly maneuvering the microscope will help prevent damage to property and avoid disruptions in surgeries and patient care. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 13:59
Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
