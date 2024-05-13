Airmen at the 121ARW execute duties on the flight line and in the Cargo Deployment Function during Operation Buckeye Resolve at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, May 16, 2024. Operation Buckeye Resolve is a Readiness Exercise Validation demonstrating the 121st Air Refueling Wing's ability to perform force generation, employment, and sustainment missions while operating in simulated contested, degraded, or operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 12:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924305
|VIRIN:
|240516-Z-UU033-6620
|Filename:
|DOD_110321164
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 121ARW Participates in Operation Buckeye Resolve, by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT