A montage to celebrate the time Capt. Kevin Brown spent as the commanding officer of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL). Capt. Brown will relinquish command to NMCCL to Capt. Anja Dabelic at a change of command ceremony at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, May 21, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 11:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924300
|VIRIN:
|240520-N-FB730-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110321074
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CAPT Brown Farewell Montage, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT