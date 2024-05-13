Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAPT Brown Farewell Montage

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    A montage to celebrate the time Capt. Kevin Brown spent as the commanding officer of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL). Capt. Brown will relinquish command to NMCCL to Capt. Anja Dabelic at a change of command ceremony at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, May 21, 2024.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924300
    VIRIN: 240520-N-FB730-1001
    Filename: DOD_110321074
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Farewell
    change of command
    Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    NMCCL

